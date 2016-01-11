Why Entrepreneurs Shouldn’t Waste Time On Personal Branding

Back in 1997, marketing guru Tom Peters wrote in Fast Company, “We are CEOs of our own companies: Me, Inc. To be in business today, our most important job is to be head marketer for the brand called You.” At the time, this struck me as liberating. In 2016, it doesn’t.

In our age of omnipresent social media, many entrepreneurs are too busy trying to build their personal brands to focus enough time and attention on building their businesses. Many, to be fair, believe that those two projects go hand in hand. But if they once did, it’s getting all the time so see how they do. Personal Brand Saturation Largely because the idea has gained so much traction since Peters wrote about it, personal branding has devolved into a barrage of self-promotion–something that’s less about strategy than about building networks of thousands of superficial connections. Photo: Flickr user Scott Griggs The original goal was laudable when it was fundamentally entrepreneurial: to develop meaningful relationships with customers and gather insights about the value of your products or services. As Peters saw it, becoming an industry expert or influencer would help entrepreneurs fulfill that objective. It’s become de rigueur for entrepreneurs to blog, tweet, write a book, sell themselves to death, and yell as loudly and as frequently as possible. These days, anyway, that’s a lot messier in practice. It’s become de rigueur for entrepreneurs to blog, tweet, write a book, sell themselves to death, and yell as loudly and as frequently as possible–otherwise, they fear, they simply won’t matter. Of course, being the CEO of You sounds pretty empowering, but we’ve reached a saturation point of supposed thought leaders all hoping to become ambassadors of their individual brands.

Refocusing On What Matters If you spend your time building your brand, you run the risk of going overboard and letting online marketing become your full-time job. You don’t only have to write a blog, you need to tweet your posts several times a day, comment on every relevant article, manage your website, go to events. Photo: Flickr user Nani Puspasari And chances are that amid this back-breaking branding effort, you aren’t really creating anything. The creative entrepreneur should be working tirelessly on actually building something instead of trying to be popular. No number of fans or followers is going to make a mediocre artist into a great one. Nor will it help a lousy CEO inspire their team. And what happens when it’s discovered that your carefully curated image doesn’t quite correspond to reality? The best way to become an industry expert is through your proven talent and hard-won experience, not your online presence. It’s not that being recognized by your peers doesn’t matter, or that hiding inside a clam shell is the way to go. Of course it’s important to get out there, but the best way to become an industry expert is through your proven talent and hard-won experience, not your online presence. When Everybody’s An Influencer Entrepreneurs are busy creating and running companies. On the whole, artists much prefer to create than to self-promote. Advocates of personal branding might argue that you’re doing it wrong if your efforts don’t build meaningful, authentic relationships, and that may well be true. But in practice, most branding efforts simply don’t. They value superficiality over substance and tend to favor a certain kind of person.

If you’re naturally extroverted and love to have an audience, you’ll thrive. But what about the introverted, creative entrepreneur who’s doing incredible things that fly under the radar? What about those who believe their work should speak for itself, or who can’t stand to toot their own horn? We can build platforms in which everybody can thrive while still being their authentic selves. Ultimately, there’s a contradiction in terms at the heart of even the most well-meaning personal branding advice: Good branding is supposed to be more about what you do for others than about yourself. But it’s really tough to have it both ways. Just as corporations are not really people, people are not brands. Try as you might to sound as inclusive and customer-centric as you can, personal branding is still inherently ego-driven–that’s why the word “personal” is in it–and manipulative. What’s authentically personal can’t be branded. Making “Personal” Plural In an article for the Atlantic last year, William Deresiewicz argued that we need to rethink the relationship between art and entrepreneurship: The operative concept today is the network, along with the verb that goes with it, networking . . . But the network is a far more diffuse phenomenon, and the connections that it typically entails are far less robust . . . A contact is not a collaborator. Coleridge, for Wordsworth, was not a contact; he was a partner, a comrade, a second self. It is hard to imagine that kind of relationship, cultivated over countless uninterrupted encounters, developing in the age of the network. We’ve all seen the potential of online social networks in creating powerful social movements: think the Arab Spring, or Black Lives Matter. I believe we can build platforms in which everybody can thrive while still being their authentic selves, where people are rewarded not by how many followers they have, but by the contributions they make.

It’s hard to think of a better entrepreneurial mission than connecting such people in order to generate the “situations of intense, sustained creative ferment” Deresiewicz writes about. Call it what you like. I call it innovation, and there’s no branding required. Beatriz Helena Ramos is an artist, entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of DADA.nyc, an online community where users from around the world can converse through drawings.