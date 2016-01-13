Due To This Obscure Loophole, Some Medical Tests Avoid Oversight

The U.S. government is finally on its way to closing one of the health sector’s most controversial loopholes.

Test kits that are sold to hospitals or directly to patients as medical devices are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, but it does not oversee tests that are designed in a single laboratory with all the samples being sent there. These LDTs, or lab-developed tests, include Myriad Genetics’ breast cancer risk test, the noninvasive prenatal tests for Down syndrome, and tests from the controversial startup Theranos, among others.

Experts say that thousands of these medical diagnostic tests have never been scrutinized for accuracy and reliability. “There’s never been any real regulation at the federal level of whether these lab tests are meaningful,” Hank Greely, director of the Center for Law and the Biosciences at Stanford University, told Fast Company.

Others say that the loophole is in the best interests of patients, particularly those with rare diseases. Cary Gunn, the president and CEO of San Diego-based diagnostics company Genalyte, says that many of the life-saving, innovative tests on the market start out as LDTs. Once physicians start to use the test, the test-makers will often move ahead with an expensive regulatory process. “For esoteric diseases like ALS, where it’s difficult to justify the cost of a commercial filing, the tests almost always stay as LDTs,” he added.

But that loophole could close soon. In 2014, FDA released a draft guidance proposing how they’ll regulate LDTs, and the House and the Senate are both considering new legislation.

How did this category of tests evade regulation for decades?

Historically, according to Greely, LDTs have been monitored by the College of American Pathologists–every clinical lab has a pathologist–as well as a statute called CLIA. This helps ensure that labs are treating samples appropriately and sending back the right results.