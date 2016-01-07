Biz Stone Is Bringing Jelly Back

Remember Jelly , the visual Q&A app that launched amid much secrecy in 2014 ? Biz Stone does. The app is returning as part of an “un-pivot,” says the Jelly CEO and Twitter cofounder. On Thursday, Stone took to Medium to announce the second coming of Jelly–exactly two years after first launching the company.

The startup all but fell off the map after it debuted. People seemed confused by the app; the most frequently asked question following its launch, according to analytics firm RJMetrics, was “What is this?” In his post, Stone explained that the revamped Jelly would return to its “original vision” but do so with a “new approach.”

“For anyone who remembers Jelly, yes, we took a break but we’re back 100%,” Stone wrote in the blog post. “Silicon Valley types might call this an ‘un-pivot.'”

Jelly was meant to act as a personalized search engine. When a user asks a question, the app combs through crowdsourced answers to offer up the best response from the person it deems most knowledgeable. From Stone’s Medium post:

Jelly is people first and has lots of computer science and algorithms written in Swift, Go, and other stuff that my cofounder Ben Finkel would be much better at explaining. Basically, Jelly learns which people know what things and it learns what your question is about. Then, it pairs your question with people who are most likely able to help you. As a bonus, you can follow up with these real people to get into specifics.

In its original form, Jelly was only available as an app. This time around, it will also be available on the web; users can ask questions both in the app and otherwise without creating an account.

Jelly is currently in a closed beta–and will relaunch soon–but you can reserve a user name now over at the Jelly website.

[via VentureBeat]