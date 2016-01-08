Paging Dr. Robot: The Coming AI Health Care Boom

More than six billion dollars: That’s how much health care providers and consumers will be spending every year on artificial intelligence tools by 2021—a tenfold increase from today—according to a new report from research firm Frost & Sullivan. (Specifically, it will be a growth from $633.8 million in 2014 to $6,662.2 million in 2021.)

AI will be everywhere—from diagnosing cancer to providing weight-loss coaching, says Venkat Rajan, who has the great title of global director for the company’s Visionary Healthcare Program. “Prior to 2015, most of what was happening was sort of academic: pilot programs, exploratory, proof of concept-type stuff,” he says. “And now you’re actually seeing commercial usage.”

AI’s ability to sort through scads of information, and remember everything it has ever seen, could enable a digital (and congenial) version of Dr. House, the brilliant diagnostician from the eponymous TV show, says Rajan. “At first, it’s a complete mystery, it could be one of ten different things,” he says, about the process in the show, and real life, called differential diagnosis. “And then he’s able to sort through various issues, you know, illuminate certain factors on why it’s not one of these other conditions, and he’s able to pull something from memory that figures out ultimately what it is, and they can provide the appropriate treatment.”

Robots won’t steal doctors’ jobs, says Rajan, but they will spare overworked docs some of the dangerous fatigue that can lead to mistakes. “They’re stressed, they’ve got a million different things they’re looking at, so [there’s] stuff they might have missed.”

Other staffers, such as almost-doctor nurse practitioners might do the initial workup before a specialist comes to review the results and make a call about how to proceed. AI could be especially helpful for health care facilities that can’t afford a Dr. House, says Rajan; places that have, for example, a general cardiologist rather than a team with different subspecialties. This will “democratize” diagnosis and care, he says.

Computer-aided diagnosis can weigh more factors than a doctor could on their own, such as reviewing all of a patient’s history in an instant and weighing risk factors such as age, previous diseases, and residence (if it’s in a heavily polluted area) to come up with a short list of possible diagnoses, even a percent confidence rating that it’s disease X or syndrome Y. Much of this involves processing what’s called “unstructured data,” such as notes from previous exams, scan images, or photos. Taking a first pass on x-rays and other radiology scans is one of the big applications for AI that Frost & Sullivan expects.

Watson Oncology walks a doctor through possible treatment regimens.

Computer-aided diagnosis and treatment are already being tried at 16 cancer institutes working with IBM’s Watson Health artificial intelligence venture (which launched in April 2015). The Cleveland Clinic, Columbia University, the University of Kansas Cancer Center, and Yale Cancer Center are among those using Watson to process a patient’s data, including their genetic sequence, and make recommendations. The system’s point-and-click interface is like a decision tree that lists possible diagnoses, recommended tests to further explore the diagnoses, and possible treatment regimens (such as medication plans). It even flags studies, articles, and clinical trials that a doctor might want to look at. “Based on the information that you have in front of you, doctor, here’s a confidence level of, let’s say, five different potential conditions,” says Bill Evans, the CMO of Watson Health, explaining how it might work. “To get that confidence level higher or lower, here’s a set of tests that you should probably run.”