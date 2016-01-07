Apple Buys A Startup That May Help It Read Your Facial Expressions

Apple wants its devices to understand the emotional states of human beings. At least its recent acquisitions and patents suggest so.

The company today acquired a small firm called Emotient, whose software reads the facial expressions of people and divines their emotional states. The software can analyze video of a room full of people and classify the expressions on each face. It’s been used in the past to measure consumers’ reactions to advertisements.

San Diego-based Emotient describes itself this way at its website:

“Emotient is the leader in emotion detection and sentiment analysis, part of a neuromarketing wave that is driving a quantum leap in customer understanding. Our services quantify emotional response, leading to insights and actions that improves your products and how you market them.”

Apple could leverage the Emotient software in a number of interesting ways. Its technology could interpret images of faces shot through the lens of a rear-facing iPhone camera, for instance. The Emotient technology has already been used by retail sales trainees (wearing Google Glass) to understand the impact of their sales pitches on real consumers.

Or, the technology could be used with a front-facing camera on an iPhone to automatically detect the users’ mood state–perhaps for social interactions online.

Apple might even use the technology to understand consumer responses to mobile ads placed through its iAds platform.