Chicago, The Day After

[Photo: Flickr user Kai Schreiber]
By Meera Lee Patel1 minute Read

Gun violence affects everyone; not just victims and perpetrators but witnesses, neighbors, and the children who grow up shaped by it. Chicago Tribune photographer Brian Cassella spent a year photographing Chicago streets the day after a shooting, capturing the ordinary life that seeps back into the ruptures created by violence.

