Why Walking Tours, Snacks, And, Yes, Sex Tourism, Are Key To Airbnb’s Future

Radical enough that last November, at the Airbnb Open–a gathering of some 5,000 hosts–the opening act for Chesky’s keynote included an earnest celebration of a rarely celebrated breed of traveller: The sex tourist.

“It’s totally normal,” said Alan de Botton, a British pop philosopher and friend of Chesky’s, who addressed a crowd at Paris’s Parc de la Villette. “One of the most wonderful things to do when you’re traveling is have sex with a local.”

De Botton, whose 2003 book The Art of Travel was reissued last year with a foreword by Chesky, was being intentionally provocative, calling attention to the fact that most people travel not because they want to eat in a fancy restaurant or see a museum, but because they’re seeking some sort of deeper fulfillment—which yes, often includes meeting romantic partners.

It’s totally normal. One of the most wonderful things to do when you’re traveling is have sex with a local.

In addition to celebrating the single traveler, however, de Botton suggested that hosts try to cater to the needs of families by suggesting culturally relevant kid-friendly activities that go beyond theme parks and costumed characters. “It’s very hard to be part of a family,” de Botton said. “There are resentments, a sense of being neglected, a sense of loneliness.” And yet, he noted sardonically, “Most of the travel industry suggests one answer: a water slide.”

In his own remarks, Chesky built on de Botton’s ideas. “Every year, 30 million people go to Paris,” he said. “They look at everything, and they see nothing. We don’t need to go to monuments and landmarks to experience a culture. We can actually stay with people.”

At the end of his talk, Chesky showed a teaser video for an ad campaign that Airbnb is currently developing and plans to unveil sometime this year. “Don’t go to Paris,” a woman’s voice intoned. “Don’t tour Paris. And, please, don’t do Paris. Live in Paris.” The pitch: Airbnb offers an experience that is more authentic than a typical cookie-cutter hotel room.