T-Mobile CEO John Legere Fires Back At Critics Of “Binge On” Streaming Program

John Legere, T-Mobile’s rambunctious CEO , fired back Thursday at recent claims that his company is throttling the connection speeds of customers who use the carrier’s new “Binge On” streaming option. The Binge On program allows users to stream content from selected music and video sites, without counting it against their monthly data usage.

In a statement posted to YouTube, Legere says, in effect, that he wonders why anybody would complain about free data. He doesn’t, however, directly deny the data throttling charges.

The original charges against T-Mobile stem from a recent Wall Street Journal article, which outlined YouTube’s complaints that Binge On was slowing down its video streams–even though the site is not included in T-Mobile’s program.

A subsequent study by the Electronic Frontier Foundation confirmed that T-Mobile’s Binge On streams are, in fact, considerably slower than streams using paid data.