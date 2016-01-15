The Internet Isn’t What’s Distracting Us The Most At Work

Raise your hand if you think a quick scan of Facebook or the news is the most common source of distraction at work. Turns out, social media and web surfing still don’t hold a candle to chitchat or a coffee break as the biggest time sucks in the workplace.

According to recent analysis of an online survey taken by 1,005 U.S.-based full-time workers conducted by BambooHR, traditional workplace distractions trump digital pursuits when employees are on the clock.

The most common ways workers reported spending time at work not working, in order of which activity takes up the most time:

Taking breaks to visit the office kitchen/water cooler/break room (other than for lunch) Going to the bathroom Participating in small talk/gossip with coworkers Corresponding (phone, email, text, social media) with family members Surfing the web/online personal errands (e.g., paying bills online, online shopping, etc.) Corresponding (phone, email, text, social media) with non-work-related friends Using social media for non-work-related reasons Watching TV (including mobile and computer)

The research team acknowledge that there has been plenty of ink spilled on time wasted at work at the expense of productivity. But they posit that if we take a closer look at exactly how employees are spending their time not working at work, it can reveal distractions’ role in workplace efficiency and work-life balance.

For example, a little over half (53%) of employees take lunch every day, and one in four take lunch two days a week or less. Among those who skip the midday meal, 36% say they have too much work to do, while one in five say it’s because they’ve traded the time for other breaks they’ve taken during the day.

What’s more, nearly a quarter of workers think these breaks enhance productivity. Two-thirds (68%) of employees feel using social media for personal, non-work-related reasons each day as a break/distraction from work tasks is appropriate. The men surveyed favor this distraction and consider using social media for personal use to be more important to workplace productivity than women. Female survey respondents reported office small talk/gossip to be more important to workplace productivity than men. Music was also listed as a performance enhancer, while social media and talking to family via phone or text were both productivity busters. Sorry, Mom.

Other research has found that taking breaks can actually enhance work. A recent study from Baylor University found that when the employees stopped working on the task at hand and refocused on a preferred activity such as lunch, coffee, catching up on personal email, or socializing with coworkers, they experienced greater recovery.