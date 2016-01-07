advertisement
The First Teaser For “Daredevil” Season 2 Promises Some Punishing Television

The not-so-subtle recap puts the second season’s big bad front and center.

By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

Netflix’s Daredevil was one of the powerhouse TV series of 2015–a slow-burning, brutal story that gave us the first street-level glimpse of a Marvel Cinematic Universe that’s been developing in grandiose ways on movie theater screens for nearly a decade. But when its first season ended in a way that seemed to close the door on the character’s signature villain–at least for a while–the question of how to follow up the struggle between Daredevil and the Kingpin in season two was at the fore (nobody wants to watch a season of television where Matt Murdock puts on a red suit to fight The Jester). The announcement that the season two villain would be the Punisher–a character who originated as a villain, but over 30 years of comics and three movies of his own, became a nominal hero–quelled a lot of those questions.

In the first teaser for Daredevil‘s second season, we don’t yet get a glimpse of Jon Bernthal as the skull-wearing vigilante, but we do get the lines laid out clearly. After a recap of the first season that draws on the recurring use of Catholic imagery in telling a story about a guy who beats people up dressed as the devil–tracing the beats of the first season and laying out Matt Murdock’s role as a lawyer by day, vigilante by night–the camera pulls back and we get the other image that’s clearly going to define season two: a big, bone-white skull staring us straight in the face, before a whole bunch of bullets start flying through the windows of a church. Daredevil season two will be released on Netflix on March 18 (not, as previously rumored, March 25), a week before another major media property about two competing kinds of vigilante drops–and setting up the arc as a battle between two competing kinds of vigilante has a lot of potential.

Dan Solomon lives in Austin with his wife and his dog. He's written about music for MTV and Spin, sports for Sports Illustrated, and pop culture for Vulture and the AV Club

