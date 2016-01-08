From Curbing Distractions To Writing Better Emails: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned how to write emails more clearly, why exercise boosts brain cell growth, and how to kiss unfulfilling social connections goodbye.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of January 4.

Called “Just Not Sorry,” the free Chrome extension is the brainchild of a tech CEO who wants to help people—and especially women—communicate more forcefully. The plug-in flags words and expressions that tend to make messages sound more tentative and apologetic than they probably should.

As one productivity expert puts it, “a little better is a little better,” so don’t discount the aggregated power of making incremental changes to your working habits. These five techniques can help you start the year off on the right foot.

Sometimes upping your productivity is less about the things you add to your routine than the things you remove from it. Opened an account on that one social platform you rarely use? Close it. Accepted LinkedIn connections from a bunch of strangers last year? Cut them loose. You’ll thank yourself later.

By now we’ve grown used to hearing that physical activity is good for more than just our bodies. But not only does exercise release those endorphins your gym teacher told you about back in middle school, it may also hold more long-term benefits to your cognitive wiring. Here’s what neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki discovered about the links between exercise and new brain-cell growth.

What’s in store for the business and innovation in the year ahead? This week we asked 10 execs to weigh in. Here are their predictions, from more female founders to our gadgets getting smarter.