How A Side Gig Can Be Your Key To Career Satisfaction

Susan Tynan was working at LivingSocial , managing its home services division, when the idea for her own business came to her. She noticed customers weren’t happy with the framing services being offered and thought: “There must be a better way to do this.”

She began to really pay attention to what customers were and weren’t satisfied with. “I did most of the customer development as my side project,” says Tynan, who founded Framebridge in early 2014, after leaving LivingSocial and doing a brief stint at a startup called Taxi Magic (now Curb).

While she didn’t found her company until after leaving her full-time jobs, so much of the inspiration for Framebridge was formed during her time working elsewhere. “Your career makes more sense in reverse,” she says. “When you look back at it, everything looks like a stair step leading to where you are.”

Having a side gig to work on outside of your regular job isn’t just about earning extra cash. Most importantly, a side project offers the opportunity to do meaningful work that can promote career growth and satisfaction. “Choosing a side gig is deeply personal; the right one fits like a favorite pair of jeans, stretchy in all the right places,” writes Kimberly Palmer in her book The Economy of You. “Side-giggers find ways to exploit their unique skills and interests along with what’s currently marketable.”

But where to begin? Here are four key components to consider when taking up a side project that can enrich your career and experience.

It’s important to think through what work might be most meaningful and fulfilling to you outside your regular job. Palmer, who spoke with people across industries about how and why they launched their side jobs, says taking the time to assess where to focus your attention is a critical early step. What topics do you seem to naturally gravitate toward in your free time, when talking with friends, or when spending time online? Are there particular ways you most like helping others, or unique skills you aren’t using at your job?

Think about what gives you pleasure and how you can focus more time on a side gig as a way in. Palmer also suggests talking with others who have already figured it out for themselves. “What do people you consider role models do to find new sources of income?” she says. Perhaps there’s part of your full-time job you enjoy doing but wish you could spend more time on outside the office.