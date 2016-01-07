Here’s The Smart Bus Of The Future Coming To The USDOT’s Model City

Anthony Foxx is still months away from announcing the big winner of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s new Smart City Challenge, but one feature of the model city is already clear: Its buses will be, yes, smart. Today in Las Vegas, in his first appearance at CES—and the first by a U.S. Transportation Secretary—Foxx is unveiling how the fleet will be transformed.

Israel-based Mobileye, which provides driver-assistance systems for 90% of the world’s automakers, will equip buses with computer vision-powered cameras and software. The system not only alerts drivers seconds before an anticipated accident but identifies the most dangerous roads. “[Mobileye has] pledged to put their technology in every bus in the winning city,” Foxx tells Fast Company. “That’s huge.”

Anthony Foxx, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Photo: Flickr user Maryland GovPics

Early last month, the transportation secretary announced the Smart City Challenge, “a first of its kind for the department,” he says. Foxx is inviting mid-size cities (200,000 to 850,000 in population) to submit their vision for the future of transportation and to compete for $50 million in funding to be applied toward data-driven innovation–$40 million coming from the USDOT and another $10 million from Paul Allen’s company Vulcan specifically for climate-related solutions. (So get cracking, Boise City and Baton Rouge–the deadline’s February 4).

Foxx is eager to better define a smart city and demonstrate (and measure) what works. “While there’s a lot of use of that phrase, I would say there’s not a lot of meat on the bone,” he says. “We’re asking communities across America to begin imagining what a smart city is and to develop plans around that, and we can be a part of making those happen.”

The USDOT aims to use the winning city as a three-year lab for new ideas and to create a sense of urgency around problems outlined in the department’s Beyond Traffic report released last year. The year-long study described a confluence of trends that could strain the transportation system as never before. In 30 years, the population is projected to increase by 70 million people. The number of older Americans will nearly double, increasing the demands on public transit systems. The growth of urban populations and freight volume will surge (by 45% in the case of freight). Meanwhile, public resources are struggling to keep up; a staggering 65% of roads are rated “less than good.”

“The problem of congestion and mobility were even more severe than we imagined,” Foxx says of the report.

The Mobileye Shield+ System identifies hot spots by aggregating a bus fleet’s accident-prevention alerts.

The USDOT discovered Mobileye’s bus technology last year during a series of pilot programs in the U.S. Foxx then visited the company on a tech-scouting trip to Israel. “We were really mesmerized by the technology,” he says. The company, which powers driver assistance systems in about 10 million cars worldwide, installs four computer-vision cameras in larger vehicles with larger blind spots. The cameras identify pedestrians. When someone gets close to a bus, the driver sees an orange alert on the dash. If the software determines a likely collision, the display flashes red and an alert sounds.