Is Today The Most Depressing Day Of The Year? 7 Ways To Beat The Winter Blues

The third Monday of January is known as Blue Monday–the most depressing day of the year. It’s when New Year resolutions die, holiday credit card bills start to show up in the mail, and winter is in full force, with many more weeks of it on the horizon. But is it real?

“[Blue Monday] was postulated by a man named Cliff Arnall in 2005, after adding together different variables and coming up with the idea that the third Monday in January is the most depressing day of the year,” says Larry Shushansky, a Rhode Island-based therapist. “I have not seen any real scientific research that bears this out.”

Shushansky says the issue of sadness is much more complicated than identifying a specific day of the year. Feeling down can be due to factors such as not getting enough sleep, lack of exercise, poor diet, dysfunctional relationships, and general stress. These can add up and cause “the worst day of the year,” he says.

Morgan Johnson, research director for the Monday Campaigns, a nonprofit public health initiative associated with Johns Hopkins, Columbia, and Syracuse universities, says Monday can actually be the healthiest day of the week. In a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, Johnson and her colleagues looked at health information-seeking behaviors on Google and found that there is a surge in query volume on Mondays.

“People see Monday as a fresh start and a day to get their act together,” she says. “Monday helps people get back on track with health goals that they’ve set for themselves. It’s a cue that comes around every week, kind of like a mini New Year’s.”

Whether you’re feeling down or optimistic on Blue Monday or any other day of the week, there are some things you can do to beat the blues and stay positive:

Look at your lifestyle objectively and see if there are obvious changes you can make, says Shushansky. “See yourself as you are in your relationships and make changes in the way you relate so you can have the kind of relationships that add to your well-being,” he says.