It’s True: Apple Will Drop Headphone Jack To Make The iPhone 7 Slimmer, Says Source

Apple’s next big phone–presumably called the iPhone 7–will come without a 3.5mm headphone jack, will be noticeably thinner, will very likely support wireless charging and be waterproof, a source with knowledge of the company’s plans tells Fast Company.

As has been rumored, our source confirms that the new phone will rely on its Lightning cable port for sound output to wired headphones. That port has been used for power and data transfer in recent iPhones. Users can also use wireless headphones.

Apple is working with its longtime audio chip partner Cirrus Logic to adapt the audio chipset in the iPhone to work with the Lightning port, according to our source.

Our source adds that the audio system will also leverage a new noise-canceling technology from Wolfson Microelectronics–a U.K.-based audio tech company Cirrus acquired in 2014. The software will be baked into the phone and also into the headphones that will plug into it, and will help remove background noise in music playback and in phone calls, our source says.

Numerous third-party headphone makers will use the technology in their own Lightning-compatible headphones, our source says, and they’ll have to buy a license to use the audio processing technology.

Some media reports have suggested that Apple will include a set of Lightning-connected EarPod earphones in the box with the iPhone 7. It’s more likely, our source says, that Apple will sell a more expensive pair of noise-canceling, Lightning-connected, earphones or headphones separately–possibly under its Beats brand. Others say Apple may include with the iPhone 7 an adapter that will allow users to plug regular 3.5mm analog headphones into the new phone.

The removal of the 3.5mm jack would be consistent with Apple’s fixation on making devices simpler and smaller. Last year Apple unveiled a new 12-inch MacBook computer that has but a single USB-C port to handle power, data transfer, and video output. That device, however, does have a 3.5mm headphone jack.