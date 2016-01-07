Guardant Health Raises $100M More For Its Radical Approach To Cancer Treatment

A startup called Guardant Health just raised almost $100 million for its ambitious new approach to cancer treatment.

The funding comes from health investors OrbiMed Advisors, along with a slew of Silicon Valley venture capital firms including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, and Sequoia Capital. This latest financing round brings the company’s total capital to just shy of $200 million.

Guardant plans to use the funding to invest in the development of its tumor-sequencing test, called Guardant360, which takes a radically new approach by using blood–rather than biopsies–to analyze the genomics of a cancer.

Biopsies are notoriously expensive, risky, and invasive. Many cancer patients only receive one or two during the course of their treatment, typically only when it’s medically necessary. That makes it challenging for oncologists to understand how an individual patient’s cancer is progressing, and treat it accordingly.

“For people with advanced cancers, avoiding an unnecessary and painful surgical procedure is something to celebrate,” Guardant Health CEO Helmy Eltoukhy told Fast Company.