Slash’s Mobile Keyboard Makes It An Interesting Player In The Messaging Wars

How many times a day do you find yourself trying to text or message a friend to share some content but you’re forced to switch apps in order to add a link to that great article or to share a funny video?

A small New York-based company called Slash is addressing that perennial problem in a novel way–by building lots of search and content sharing functionality into a third-party keyboard that works pretty much anywhere on the phone.

Cem Kozinoglu

So, for example, users can grab and share GIFs from Giphy, song links from Spotify, or videos from YouTube from the keyboard, without ever having to leave the app or site they’re using. They can grab content from Foursquare or weather apps to provide contextual information. (Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley is one of Slash’s advisors.)

“It’s a Trojan horse where you can share anything from music to files to contacts to whatever,” says Slash founder Cem Kozinoglu.

The app also contains personal assistant features. For instance, if the user types “coffee,” the app might suggest coffee shops in the area.

So why build all this functionality into a keyboard? Most third-party mobile keyboards we’ve seen focus on making typing easier and providing shortcuts.

“Your mobile keyboard is the only layer that sits perfectly between the OS and every app,” Kozinoglu said. “Everyday we use our keyboard multiple times to express our intentions; it’s simply the best place to build a search engine.”