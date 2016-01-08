The FTC Reminds Businesses That Big Data Can Be Full Of Bad Biases

Imagine you want to increase your credit limit, but you’re denied by your credit card company even though you pay your bills on time. In this age of predictive data, there might any number of hidden reasons at play. Maybe you charged marriage counseling services or even got a tire repair–and your credit company has noticed that people who make similar purchases pose a greater credit risk.

Sorry, it’s a world of big data, and we all are just living in it.

This is one scenario that really happened, as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission outlines in a new report that seeks to advise companies on how to use big data ethically. The report, Big Data: A Tool For Inclusion or Exclusion?, specifically focuses on both the risks and benefits of the commercial use of big data about low-income and underserved consumers.

On the one hand, big data can actually help extend services that benefit the poor and underserved, whether in health, education, finances, or job opportunities. For example, a big data analysis might find someone who deserves a mortgage, even if he has no credit history, or a job, even if she didn’t complete college.

A big data analysis might find someone who deserves a mortgage, even if he has no credit history.

But uses of big data can also run afoul of existing laws meant to prevent, say, employment, credit, or housing discrimination. For example, of a credit company makes decisions based on its analysis of consumer’s’ zip codes–that can fall afoul of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act if it results in discrimination against a particular ethnic group (and can’t be justified by a “legitimate business necessity.”) Big data can actually help unscrupulous companies target vulnerable people, such as those more likely to be taken in by a marketing scheme. Some companies may be charging different prices based on your browsing patterns.

The FTC’s report seeks simply to raise awareness about these issues. It also provides for helpful questions businesses should ask themselves to avoid breaking the law or simply being unfair or unethical:

1. How representative is the data set?