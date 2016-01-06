Baz Luhrmann’s Long-Awaited Netflix Original “The Get Down” Finally Has a Trailer

Netflix just released the trailer for its new original series from Moulin Rouge visionary Baz Luhrmann, and it looks (and sounds) like Straight Outta Compton crashed into Studio 54, aka “yes, please.”

The Get Down, directed and co-created by Luhrmann, is a 13-episode musical drama set in 1970s New York City, a time when the Big Apple was rotten with violence and bankruptcy–not to mention at the height of creative expression. How New York City managed to be at the forefront of hip-hop, punk, and disco during one of its lowest points is told through a crew of teens from the South Bronx, including the new face of Louis Vuitton womenswear himself, Jaden Smith.

Jaden Smith in The Get Down

Luhrmann has said that he’s been mulling around the idea for The Get Down for more than 10 years, but it has to be mentioned that the show is coming at a rather interesting time with HBO’s new series Vinyl premiering February 14.

Although The Get Down doesn’t have an official release date (slated for sometime this year), what we have with Luhrmann’s passion project, and Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese’s drug-fueled odyssey is a tale of the programming tape, pitting rock and roll against disco and hip-hop in precisely the same era. A coincidence? Perhaps. But what of Netflix’s other “coincidence” with season two of Daredevil premiering on March 25–the same day as the uber-hyped Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice?

Marvel vs. DC, rock vs. rap–Netflix, ya got programming chutzpah, but judging from your recent price hike from $8.99 to $9.99 this month, you already knew that, didn’t you?

UPDATE: Season 2 of Daredevil will premiere on March 18, Netflix has officially announced. March 25 was a projected release date.