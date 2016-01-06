Bundy Update: Militia Go Home

You know who’s enjoying those militia guys living in the bird-refuge office? Their wives. #OregonStandoff #MilitiaWivesHumor — Ken Layne (@KenLayne) January 5, 2016

Also still peaceful is the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, where, despite a few anonymously sourced rumors yesterday about cutting the power, police and the FBI are still not doing anything except telling the Branch Stupidians to go away before they get in even more trouble. Mother Jones ran a gotcha story about Ammon Bundy’s federally backed SBA loan, but that doesn’t make him a hypocrite, since getting free stuff from the government is his whole deal. Motherboard’s Michael Byrne observed that if we returned the bird sanctuary to “the loggers” there would still not be any trees there. But so far Bundy, the self-proclaimed Rosa Parks of country-musician cosplay, doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

Yesterday brought the first major Bundy Takes. In Salon, Arthur Chu managed to collect a lot of opinions I would normally agree with and forge them into one of the dumbest things I’ve ever tried to read. In Slate, Jamelle Bouie addressed the slippery question of law enforcement’s racial double standard, and concluded

If we’re outraged, it shouldn’t be because law enforcement isn’t rushing to violently confront Bundy and his group. We should be outraged because that restraint isn’t extended to all Americans.

And Vox’s Dara Lind recapped Ruby Ridge and Waco in the context of the extremely careful response to this occupation. She made a very good case that Timothy McVeigh’s Oklahoma City bombing essentially worked; that the police are just applying the lessons America’s racist public opinion taught them in 1995.

Meanwhile, the occupiers’ campaign to win over Harney County locals doesn’t seem to be going well. Maybe it’s because more than 50% of them work for the government?