Why The Fashion World Hates Wearables

Wearables are one of the most exciting developments in technology, and have inspired the fashion industry in some intriguing ways . But there’s still plenty of skepticism about everything from battery life to appearance . Some even wonder if computers strapped to our bodies 24/7 could have adverse health effects (although, to be fair, it’s hard to see how wearables would be any different from an iPhone in that regard).

To put it bluntly, wearables are still ugly.

Wearables are taking time to gather momentum. Google Glass was disbanded, and Apple hasn’t disclosed how many watches it is selling. Even if sales are stronger than analysts estimate, the Watch hasn’t exactly gotten glowing reviews. Even the most favorable reviews suggest it is not a device for “tech novices.” Walt Mossberg at Re/Code went further, dubbing one wearable a “celibacy band.”

If the people who test gadgets for a living are having trouble adapting, it’s safe to say we still have a few years before wearables will be relevant to typical consumers, much less those who care about looking stylish.

They Aren’t Practical

Right now the popularity of exercise culture–as driven by brands such as Soul Cycle, Lululemon, and Fitbit–is driving much of the activity in wearables. Once upon a time, it wasn’t acceptable to wear sporty clothes. (In fact, traditionally, fashion and practicality have been at odds. Anyone who has ever worn heels knows this.) But today, you can wear yoga pants and trainers 24/7 and no one will bat an eye.

However, to be relevant in consumers’ lives, wearables need to extend beyond fitness. It’s obvious that for the Apple Watch to work it is going to have to have a wide selection of apps that different kinds of people can incorporate into their everyday lives. That’s going to require far more options and addressing what many deemed a flawed operating system.

They Aren’t Stylish

Hermès partnered with Apple on a watch, which is noteworthy. Ultimately, though, it’s going to take a lot more than a luxury brand to convince users that wearables are fashionable. To begin with, not many people can afford a $1,100 watch. Apple assumes that Hermès will inspire other fashion brands to create chic designs that can appeal to a broader market, but that could take a while.