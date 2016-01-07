The Recruiting Platform That Facebook Uses To Tackle Its Diversity Problem

Take Porter Braswell and Ryan Williams. Last January, the two former Goldman Sachs analysts found an opening in the aftermath of tech companies going public with their diversity numbers (or lack thereof). As a collective scramble to change the ratio among largely white, male employee pools ensued, Braswell and Williams launched a recruiting platform called Jopwell out of Y-Combinator to connect major companies with minority job candidates.

Jopwell tackles a twofold root cause for the lack of diversity in Silicon Valley: Companies claiming that there simply aren’t enough good candidates in the hiring pipeline, and those, like Pinterest, that are coming to understand that relying on existing employees to refer talented candidates isn’t helping broaden their search efforts.

Tech companies are beginning to realize that in addition to just being the right thing to do, a diverse staff pays big dividends. A recent McKinsey report found that ethnically diverse companies are 35% more likely to have financial returns above their industry medians.

A total of 45 companies, including the founders’ former employer Goldman Sachs, as well as Facebook, Buzzfeed, Morgan Stanley, and others, have signed up to use Jopwell’s recruiting platform, paying an annual subscription to access “thousands” of student and professional applicants almost evenly split between men and women (1% identify their gender in another category) who are black, Hispanic, or Native American.

Although Williams says the company isn’t disclosing the number of people already placed in jobs via Jopwell, he notes it’s “significant.” According to their most recent data, recruiter searches yielding an average of 250 qualified candidates and engagements–which can be anything from applications submitted to connections between individuals and interested companies–have increased to over 6,000 since the summer.

The team has grown from the two cofounders to 12 people sharing a 1,500-square-foot office in New York City, and has already raised $1 million from angel investors.