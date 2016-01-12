Love Citi Bike? You Have A Real Estate Developer To Thank

It would be a logical guess to believe that financial giant Citigroup owns New York City’s bike sharing system. It is, after all, called “Citi Bike,” and every Citigroup-blue bike is plastered with the bank’s branding.

But the company—which has a $111.5 million sponsorship commitment to the program—does not own it. Navigate to the Citi Bike website, and you’ll see that “Citi Bike is operated by NYC Bike Share LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Motivate,” and that “Motivate is a unique company focused solely on operating large-scale bike-share systems.”

This might look like an answer. But NYC Bike Share LLC is actually just the first in a nesting doll of nomenclature that—intentionally or not—obscures a brilliant business move by one of the country’s largest real estate investors.

In October 2014, Citi Bike’s parent company, Motivate, then called Alta Bicycle Systems, announced that it had changed ownership. Its new owner, the press release explained, was “Bikeshare Holdings LLC,” which is a holding company created by the CEO of Related Companies, one of the largest real estate firms in New York City; the CEO of Equinox, a chain of luxury gyms that Related Companies owns; and Jonathan Schulhof, a founding partner of a New York- and India-based investment firm whom the Wall Street Journal once described as “a mystery to many.” While the three principals were exploring the investment, they had created a temporary placeholder company called REQX Ventures, a combination of the names “Related” and “Equinox.”

The group of investors had become interested in bike sharing at a time when its future looked bleak. By January 2014, when REQX incorporated in Delaware, the Canadian company that supplied Citi Bike with equipment, PBSC, had been struggling financially, and the auditor general of Montreal had commented that he seriously doubted the company could continue operations. Meanwhile, Alta Bicycle Share (today called Motivate), which operated Citi Bike along with bike sharing programs in San Francisco, Boston, Washington, D.C., and six other cities, wasn’t faring much better. It had, the month before, failed a New York City audit that uncovered shoddy maintenance and equipment.

As REQX began negotiations to buy Alta, it also attempted to buy PBSC, a major supplier of its equipment. In April 2014, the investment company put in a bid for the by-then bankrupt company, but failed to acquire it.

By May, the Wall Street Journal reported that “an affiliate of a major real estate developer” was negotiating an acquisition of Alta. And in October, Bikeshare Holdings (originally named REQX Bikeshare Holdings) announced that it had, indeed, purchased the bike sharing company. To cut out the layers of legal entities and put in practical terms, three investors–two with ties to real estate firm Related Companies–now owned the company that operated bike sharing programs in nine major cities, including New York (today it operates programs in 11 cities).