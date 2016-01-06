Old Spice Has a New Man Your Man Could Smell (And Play Tennis On A Whale) Like

Is he Danish? Norwegian? It doesn’t matter. When it comes to the new Old Spice Man, mystery and intrigue are the ingredients of the day. The brand has introduced a new face, one of unknown origins but sporting a unique skillset. Like, say, practicing tennis and baseball for a photo shoot while cruising atop the ocean waves on the back of a whale. A whale with gigantic, understandably expensive sunglasses.

The new spots, by longtime agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland, focus on Legendary Man who wants us all to smell–you guessed it–legendary. All with the help of what the brand is calling its “Hardest Working Collection” of body scrub potions. We also meet Bob Giovanni, a less suave, but no less weird informercial dude who guarantees the new Old Spice will get you clean, real clean, fighting volcanos clean.

Can Legendary Man reach the same socially viral, cultural heights of Mustafa’s Man Your Man Could Smell Like horse-riding hit? Doubt it. But as the man says, if you fill your head too full of knowledge, there won’t be any room for dreams.