In India, Facebook’s Free Internet Initiative Faces Growing Opposition

Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for bringing Internet access to the developing world has quickly expanded to more than 30 countries. But it is now hitting a major roadblock from net neutrality activists in India, who say Facebook’s program confines poor people to a digital ghetto while promoting the company’s own business interests.

Through its no-charge app Free Basics, Facebook’s Internet.org offers a “teaser” version of the web: a bundle of about 100 text-only web sites vetted by Facebook. Its goal is to introduce people to this pseudo-Internet for free and eventually graduate them to full, paid mobile data service.

Critics say this preferential access to certain sites violates the principles of a free, open web and isn’t as much a charitable offering from Facebook, but rather a clear attempt at profit generation from the social network and its carrier partners (in India, Reliance Communications). Although India already has the second largest number of Internet users in the world, 70% of its population is still offline–a potential market of hundreds of millions of people. Overall, much of Facebook’s future growth is expected to be in emerging markets.

“Facebook is using this to increase their user base and ensure they don’t have competition in India,” says Nikhil Pahwa, an Indian journalist and founder of the grassroots Save The Internet campaign, which has helped mobilize protests and more than 400,000 people to write letters to regulators.

Indian digital rights activists have been pushing back against Free Basics for months (comedians have even gotten involved). Now recently, the country’s regulators have decided to take a closer look at it and similar “zero-rated” services that could follow from other carriers. In December, they temporarily shut Free Basics down and are now taking comment from the public and considering new regulations.

Facebook had launched a Save Free Basics media blitz in response, including TV and billboard ads and a pop-up in the app that prompted users to register their support for the program with an automated email to regulators. The pop-up especially, however, has faced a backlash for being heavy-handed and misleading users to sign. And in a recent op-ed in The Times of India, Zuckerberg aggressively defended the program. Globally, he said, 15 million people have “come online” through Free Basics and half have then paid for full Internet access within 30 days.

“Who could possibly be against this?” he wrote.