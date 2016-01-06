Facebook’s Secret Toolkit Lets Developers Build Chat Bots For Messenger

Facebook has released a secret software development kit (SDK) to select developers that allows them to build chat bots for the Facebook Messenger app, TechCrunch reports . The Chat SDK enables Messenger users to interact with third-party services simply by sending a message in Messenger. Those services’ bots can then automatically reply with specific information, allowing customers and users to bypass traditional ways of communicating with services and businesses, such as via email, app, or phone.

The types of interactions the Chat SDK reportedly enables are wide-ranging, letting Messenger users request simple information from bots, such as showtimes from a specific movie theater chain, to more complicated interactions such as booking travel, shopping for goods, paying bills, and more.

When a Messenger user contacts a chat bot, it will automatically reply with text, images, buy buttons, and other information. The Chat SDK even reportedly takes advantage of Messenger’s built-in payments system, facilitating one-tap transactions to purchase goods without leaving the app.

Facebook actually unveiled its first Messenger bot integration back in December with Uber, allowing Messenger users to order a ride without leaving the app. The Chat SDK represents a massive expansion of this type of partnership to less high-profile services.

The move to allow bots to work inside of Messenger shows just how important the company believes its messaging platform is to keeping people engaged through Facebook’s services. Indeed, with the Chat SDK the company appears to be pushing a way to distinguish itself as a new type of “smart” messaging app—one that is more than just an SMS replacement—from other “dumb” messaging services like iMessage, Viber, Kik, and even its own WhatsApp.