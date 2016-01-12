Senior Managers Don’t Trust Their Colleagues To Get Things Done

The good news: People generally trust the people they work with every day. The bad news, if you’re running a large organization: According to a new survey done by researchers at the London Business School and MIT’s Sloan School of Management, senior managers trust colleagues in other departments or business units to deliver only 10% of the time.

It seems like a paradox. How can the people on your immediate floor be reliable while everyone else is feckless? But it’s really a more complicated phenomenon. “Most people are well-intended and do want to help,” says Rebecca Homkes, a teaching fellow at the London Business School, who worked on the survey. Larger organizational problems, however, make it hard to follow through. Fortunately, it is possible to create a more reliable organization over time once you know what’s going on.

The major problem, according to Homkes’s survey of more than 11,000 senior managers at 400-plus companies, is that people are unclear on corporate priorities. When asked, only a third of senior managers could correctly identify what the CEO had identified as the firm’s top three priorities. “When you drop one or two levels below the CEO, your ability to form a holistic picture is simply lost,” she says. In this vacuum, “you’re leaving managers across the organization to prioritize by themselves.”

Only a third of senior managers could correctly identify what the CEO had identified as the firm’s top three priorities.

This becomes an issue when someone in another department asks for help. People aren’t sure where these requests fit in with overall priorities. They could simply decline to help, but that leads to another problem: the never-say-no culture. The modern workplace features “the heroic notion that we can always work harder and do more,” says Homkes. “Saying no makes it look like you’re not busy enough.” So people don’t say no, but they don’t give a wholehearted yes, either. It’s more of a passive commitment, the I’ll-see-what-I-can-do sort.

Then, when things get busy, managers who don’t know what’s vital to the organization as a whole naturally focus first on what’s most important to their business units. Requests from other departments get lost in the shuffle. Hence the reason senior managers believe they can’t count on other units. It looks, says Homkes, like “we only care about our own silo.”