Samsung’s New Refrigerator Wants To Do Away With Your Trips To The Grocery Store

At the consumer tech industry’s yearly shindig in Las Vegas, the Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung rolled out a bunch of new gear, but the most interesting new device announced was a smart refrigerator that lets users shop for groceries from the kitchen.

The new appliance, called the Family Hub Refrigerator, has a 21.5-inch touch screen on its front, from which family members can shop for products at various grocery stores and have them delivered to the home.

The refrigerator has cameras on the inside that take a photo every time the door is closed. This, Samsung says, lets users know what items need to be reordered.

Users can also see that view from an app on their mobile device, and pre-order food items needed for a meal they’ll prepare later when they get home.

Samsung partnered with MasterCard to form the payment and delivery link with the grocery stores. A MasterCard shopping app running on the refrigerator’s touch screen links to the FreshDirect and ShopRite online grocery shopping services. MasterCard says it plans to partner with many more such services. That’s good because the two initial partners have limited service areas.

Of course the app allows users to pay with their MasterCard, but it supports other credit card payments, too. Another version of the app can be used on smartphones, MasterCard said.

From the touch screen, Samsung says, users can also play music around the home using their favorite music streaming service. They can post photos, keep a family calendar, and leave notes. They can also turn off lights and lock doors around the house, via an interface with Samsung’s SmartThings home automation platform.