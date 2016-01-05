Finally, An App To Tell You How Hot Your Selfies Are

For almost as long as there’ve been websites, people have been using them to try to find out if they’re attractive. Way back in the proto-social media days of 2000, HotOrNot.com launched as a way to get total strangers who have nothing better to do than to rate randos from around the world to weigh in on their general attractiveness–an obvious temptation for the insecure, but one that (we’ve been telling ourselves for years) was obviously slanted by the fact that the bitter, friendless losers looking at your pictures probably clicked low out of jealousy or spite. But now–thanks to the University of Zurich and Swiss dating app Blinq –there’s a way to find out how you rank that’s a little more scientific: Just leave it to artificial intelligence.

While we’ve long awaited the singularity that will allow computers and robots to hurt our feelings by making us feel bad about ourselves, this project–which was quickly posted on Reddit this morning, and which subsequently spent much of the afternoon getting its server capacity up to speed–goes pretty easy on people who participate, using a six-point scale ranging from “Hmm…” to “Godlike,” with “Hot” in the middle. That sure beats “average,” even if the implication is the same–but then, a Swiss dating service whose main selling point is that it tells users not just who their matches are, but if their matches are in the same bar at the same time, seems like it might want to be careful about who it offends. (The site also speculates on a subject’s age and gender, as well, which is just more opportunity for hurt feelings from the robots in charge.)

Ted Cruz is “Ok”

In any case, feel free to spend the next several hours uploading all of your pics (or, heck, Donald Trump’s) in an effort to earn yourself an elusive “Godlike” rating, which is sure to take some of the edge off of the usual “crying in the shower” routine.