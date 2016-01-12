This Guy’s Marketing Stunt Was So On-Brand That We’re Actually Writing About It

Gihan Amarasiriwardena, who trained in engineering at MIT, likes to run his apparel company, Ministry of Supply , like a tech company. When Fast Company last checked in on him , Amarasiriwardena was articulating a philosophy of apparel design that closely resembled that of tech design: rapid prototyping, constant iteration, A/B testing of products, and so on.

Gihan Amarasiriwardena

Now, though, Amarasiriwardena has taken his philosophy to a whole new level, having attempted a new kind of extreme performance testing. Having recently brought a new suit, the “Aviator II,” to the market, Amarasiriwardena decided to test it in the ultimate way: by running a half-marathon garbed in it. In the process, he wound up setting a Guinness World Record for his finish at the Half MerryThon in Gloucester, Massachusetts, in December.

It all started, in true capitalist fashion, with news relating to a competitor. Amarasiriwardena saw that a man had set a Guinness World Record running a half marathon in a suit by another company, Indochino. Amarasiriwardena felt he could do even better, running in one of his own suits. Ministry of Supply specializes in dress clothing with a performance aspect, using novel manufacturing techniques to create garments with the structure of formal wear, but the breathability and moisture-wicking qualities of sportswear. And on top of being an entrepreneur, Amarasiriwardena was an avid athlete.

So Amarasiriwardena started training. For a half-marathon. In formal wear. He began by wearing dress pants and a dress shirt, then gradually moved up to a full-on suit.

He opted to run early in the morning in Boston, avoiding the gawking eyes of onlookers. “I didn’t get too many looks,” he says. Most people who saw him thought he was running to catch a bus. “The biggest thing I had to figure out, was that I needed to get a tie clip,” he says. Once, an eagle-eyed fellow runner on the road saw that this running man in a suit was wearing running shoes. She laughed and gave him a thumbs up.

Keeping up the training routine while traveling was a little tougher. While touring Asia on factory visits, Amarasiriwardena found himself with long stretches of downtime in the airport. Fortunately, the sight of a suited person sprinting in an airport is commonplace. “It just looked like I was running to catch a flight,” he said, though surely an airport employee or two, seeing him run back and forth from one terminal to another, may have wondered why he was so confused about the location of his connecting gate.

Finally, the day of the race arrived. As he milled about with the crowd gearing up for the race, people kept asking him, “Hey, are you late for work?” It was funny only the first 10 times.