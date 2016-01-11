These Sensors Raise The Bar Of Accountability For Water Charities

As water development charities and agencies have built out water projects around the world, they’ve sometimes been accused of placing too much emphasis on digging wells and not enough on monitoring and maintaining them afterwards. The question “are the wells working?” hangs over the sector, and there’s a big need for better analysis. USAID has said that up to 40% of water projects in developing countries fail, placing in doubt some of the positive progress reported by non-profit groups.

New York-based Charity: Water is known as a particularly modern and effective charity. In the last nine years, it’s dug more than 16,000 water projects in 24 countries, raised more than $200 million from donors, and set new standards for donor engagement and public communication.

But, like other groups, it faces something of a visibility problem. When chief water officer Christoph Gorder opens his laptop in the morning, he can see all the thousands of wells the group has helped install plotted on a Google Map. But, at the moment, he can’t see how well each well is functioning, how many people are using the equipment, or get any sense of when in the future problems might arise.

But at least Charity: Water knows its limitations. That’s why it’s been investing in its own series of sensors, starting with the Agridev hand pump sensor it’s now piloting in northern Ethiopia.

“The average hand pump will go five million strokes a year. These things are not precision-engineered. Most of them were made in India and Pakistan, and it’s very rudimentary technology. All sorts of things go wrong,” Gorder says.

Funded with a grant from Google.org, the sensor wraps around the water pipe, measuring the water level in a central chamber. Data from the sensor is sent out from a universal mobile SIM and fed into an algorithm that analyzes patterns and generates alerts if the water flow falls too low. Once rolled out–4,000 have been manufactured so far–the sensors should allow Charity: Water to track flow rates across wide areas.

“We’re going to tell with real precision how often they break down,” Gorder says. “We believe we’ll also be able to look at patterns and predict breakdowns. We’ll be able to see demand where we might need more wells dug. And we’re going to find interesting ways to engage supporters who’ve helped us.”