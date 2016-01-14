How To Be Funny In Brief, From a Writer For “The New Yorker” and “Inside Amy Schumer”

Brevity is soul. Usually that quote is longer, but who has that kinda time? With so much content competing for our attention, there’s a lot to be said for doing more with less. Unless there’s a way to say that with fewer words.

Hallie Cantor

Hallie Cantor is more invested in the economy of words than most. As a writer for the incisive sketch show, Inside Amy Schumer, and a frequent contributor to The New Yorker’s humor section, Shouts & Murmurs, her prime directive is keeping it brief and all killer, no filler. Both her written and filmed pieces hum with the energy of modern-day anxiety, and never trouble their audiences with worry that they’ll outstay their welcome.

When Cantor was writing for the campus satirical newspaper at Brown University, she realized she had a talent for delivering humor in sustained short bursts. After a stint at uber-comedy blog, Splitsider, Cantor joined the editorial team at CollegeHumor, contributing written pieces and working on sketches. It didn’t take long for her material to attract wider attention.

While she enjoys writing short pieces in magazines and on Inside Amy, Cantor is also preparing to branch out. She’s written a couple TV pilots, done some punch-up work on sitcoms, and has ambitions for feature-length screenwriting some day. In the meantime, though, she’s just focused on cramming as many laughs as possible in the smallest spaces. Co.Create spoke with her recently for some tips for efficiently packing a punchline.

“I spend a lot of time complaining and talking about myself to anyone who will listen,” Cantor says. “Sometimes I catch myself spending a lot of time in my head repeating thought patterns and it suddenly strikes me as sort of ridiculous and worth articulating–in the sense that maybe other people also engage in those same mental patterns and will relate to them. I’ve gotten more than one Shouts & Murmurs idea while on the phone with my sister talking at length about how we’re both ‘just kind of tired lately.’

Some ‘Shouts’ ideas come organically, but I do get the most done sitting down purposefully to brainstorm for a specific thing. I love having deadlines and assignments because they force me into creativity. A specific goal is key–it’s a million times harder for me to think, ‘What’s a funny idea?’ than ‘What’s a funny three-page sketch for a particular show or website’s voice?'”

The New Yorker mascot Eustace Tilley

“About 90% of the time, when I have an idea, I am already sitting in front of my laptop in varying levels of misery and giddiness–depending on how long it’s been since I’ve either written something good or played with a dog,” Cantor says. “So I write everything I think/feel down in this one secret Google doc called Not To Forget List, originally named because it was meant to be a list of things I didn’t want to forget to do. Now it is an unwieldy 52-page depository for brain garbage and if anyone saw it I’d die of shame. Most of the jokes in short pieces tend to stem from the central funny idea (the game, if you will). So if I have a random funny thought I’ll usually just tweet it. Twitter is mostly a distraction, but sometimes distraction is necessary to not go insane.”