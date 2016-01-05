advertisement
How You Really Sound When You’re Interviewing Someone

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Is there any situation more open to misunderstandings than when you’re interviewing for a job? It turns out, yes. We gathered some of New York’s finest comedians to show what is said versus what you really hear when being interviewed for a job. From the stress-test type interview to the overly familiar friendly interviewer, we help you decipher what it all really means. Enjoy, and good luck!

