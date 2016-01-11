How Nexo Knights Became Lego’s Latest Blockbuster Original Creation

Our story begins in the Kingdom of Knighton with five young knights–Clay Moorington, leads Lance Richmond, hipster Aaron Fox, Macy Halbert, the princess who’d rather be a knight, and a giant named Axl. With the help of the Great Digital Wizard Merlok 2.0, they must battle the evil Jestro, a former court jester-turned-bad guy, his sidekick the Book of Monsters, and their Lava Monster Army. Okay, okay, whoa, hold on. Do you understand any of this? Maybe not, but according to Lego’s research and development, your kid totally will.

This is Nexo Knights, the brand’s latest blockbuster original creation that has hit toy stores, TV screens, and tablets over the last month. Following in the footsteps of Ninjago and Legend of Chima, Lego is hoping this is its latest multimedia sensation. And considering the company credited Ninjago as a driving factor in boosting profits by 27% and revenue by 23% in the first six months of 2015, Lego sees the prospects for Nexo Knights as, to paraphrase a hit song, pretty awesome.

At first glance, Nexo Knights doesn’t look all that different from the brand’s other properties. Toys? Check. Cartoon? Check. Digital gaming? Check. But what makes this launch unique is how all three of these will interact with one another. There are more than 150 unique Nexo Knight powers–represented as knight shields–scattered across the kingdom of Knighton that can be found in building sets, online, in print, and directly in the cartoon. Kids can scan and collect the powers using the Merlock 2.0 app. So they can find powers in a Lego set, on the TV screen, in books, comics, and online to use in the online game.

According to senior design manager Joakim Kørner Nielsen, this digital integration was the most significant challenge the brand faced created Nexo Knights. If you read Fast Company‘s Lego feature last year, detailing the company’s ultra-secret Future Lab design group, you’ll know why Nielsen’s description of the design process isn’t exactly a dive deep. But it is a glimpse into how the brand comes up with, nurtures, and ultimately builds on original ideas.

The idea for a new original Lego line first comes from recognizing there is a need or opportunity for something else in its portfolio. And when starting to think about potential concepts, Kørner Nielsen says, since Lego stories extend beyond the toys to books, TV, video games, and more, they take all the various aspects into account right from the start.

“We’re learning to think in a bigger picture beyond just our playing range,” he says. “We set up with an IP mentality to make sure we have all these other things in scope. We make sure to start with the bigger story and concept. We can’t say we start by crafting the vision because when we start no one really knows what we’re aiming at. At the beginning the goal is to create the vision of an IP.”

Thinking about the business prospects for the new property actually helps to sharpen that vision, as they gather the insights, evaluate the opportunities, and talk about how kids would interact and engage with any potential ideas. “When shaping the business opportunity, we explore the creative and play experience, bouncing ideas back and forth so in the end we have something that works for the business but also has a really cool concept and story that works creatively,” says Kørner Nielsen. “That process is much longer for a project like this, as opposed to a smaller scale because there are more players involved and needed to be taken into account–TV partners, the digital dimension, app development, scanning technology–all these things that need to be considered in the planning. At some point it all lines up and you have this vision for the IP.”