How To Save Yourself

If for nothing else, 2015 should be remembered as the year we almost lost both Emma Carmichael and Cord Jefferson, but somehow managed not to. The Awl’s incredible year-end series of essays, “Save Yourself,” includes Emma and Cord both telling their stories, and so much else. Here are a few of my favorites but, they are all so good.
- Emma Carmichael and her cousin were pinned to a highway bridge railing by a truck and nearly killed. How do you recover from that?
- Cord Jefferson’s heart had to be rebooted, “like an old laptop.” Good luck.
- I already mentioned, but will not hesitate to mention again, Carrie Frye’s story about writing her North Pole balloonists novel.
- Rob Dubbin: The Humbling and Inspiring Tale of the Game That Proved Hitler’s Name Is Still Worth at Least A Million Dollars.
- Maria Bustillos joined historical revisionism, regret, and the new Star Wars.
- Max Read confronted the burden of too much free time, and wasted it, like a giant nerd. You or I would have done no better.
- Leah Reich: “When someone gives you a hot pile of garbage wrapped in a satiny ‘sorry’ bow, take it as the gift it is.” And here’s some bonus Leah in the swanky New York Times Magazine, on ants and anxiety.
- Jacqui Shine would like to apologize for the following.
- Paul Ford was, and is, beautiful.
- And Betsy Morais went bra shopping.
