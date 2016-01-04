advertisement
How To Save Yourself

[Source images: Defibrillator Electrode: via Wikimedia Commons; Hands: TunedIn by Westend61 via Shutterstock]
By Rusty Foster1 minute Read

If for nothing else, 2015 should be remembered as the year we almost lost both Emma Carmichael and Cord Jefferson, but somehow managed not to. The Awl’s incredible year-end series of essays, “Save Yourself,” includes Emma and Cord both telling their stories, and so much else. Here are a few of my favorites but, they are all so good.


2016 comin’ atcha like

