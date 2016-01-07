7 Habits That Can Help You Become More Optimistic

Have trouble looking on the bright side? If so, it could be your loss. Successful people aren’t all optimists, but one trait many of them share is the ability to see opportunity in unlikely places. Without a dose of optimism, we’d never try anything new, and our lives would remain perpetually stuck in the same place. Forward progress of any kind is predicated on it.

There’s the more immediate benefit, too, though; an optimistic mind-set simply helps our experiences feel more fulfilling and enjoyable. While many believe that optimism is something we’re born with in more or less finite quantities, we actually have some ability to shape our thoughts and actions–including our outlook on events. Here are seven habits to help you to cultivate optimism.

As soon as you wake up, start thinking about what you want to accomplish with the expectation that it will actually happen.

We know that our subconscious minds will go over the last thoughts we had before going to sleep, influencing our dreams and even the things that start to preoccupy us the first thing in the morning. So spend a few minutes reviewing everything that went right for you that day–even the small stuff. What did you enjoy? What felt validating? This type of reflection can help you program positive thoughts and images into your minds for the night. You might even have a better sleep and awake more ready to face the day.

As soon as you wake up, start thinking about what you want to accomplish with the expectation that it will actually happen. Visualize yourself at the end of the day having achieved everything on your list–or even more than you’d planned to do. Don’t worry if it sounds too ambitious to complete. Spend a couple of minutes repeating your long-term goals to yourself, too, including whatever you consider to be your current mission or larger purpose in your life right now. Visualize yourself having already reached these goals.

Look at life and success as a marathon, not a sprint. It’s about building continuously on small wins and improvements. Take note of your daily development. What have you learned? Where have you improved? Write them down or recount them in your head while you’re brushing your teeth. The fact is that self-confidence takes practice. This habit can help you build and sustain it so that, over time, it will feel more natural to you to consider how you’re advancing.