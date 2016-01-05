New York’s Old Payphones Are About To Pump Out Free Public Wi-Fi

Today is the long-awaited unveiling of the city’s first Link stations, the kiosks that will replace the old phones with not only free one gigabit Wi-Fi, but also free domestic calling, Internet browsing, and USB charging. The first two will be located on Manhattan’s Third Avenue in the East Village.

It’s going to transform the streets and transform people’s ability to access information.

The LinkNYC project, run by a private consortium called CityBridge, is billed as “the largest and fastest public Wi-Fi network in the world.” The advertising-supported model could eventually be expanded to other cities. It is a massive infrastructure undertaking, involving the installation of hundreds of miles of fiber optic line under city streets.

Today, one in four New Yorkers don’t have broadband speed home Internet, so when it completely rolled out, LinkNYC will help bridge the so-called “digital divide.”

“It’s going to transform the streets and transform people’s ability to access information,” says Colin O’Donnell, chief innovation officer for Intersection, a company run by Google’s Sidewalk Labs, an “incubator” that aims to solve urban problems through technology, and one of the leaders of the consortium.

The Links don’t look anything like pay phones. They are imposing, slim structures, about the height of a bus stop and as rugged as a screen device can get. There are no horizontal surfaces where someone could leave, say, a Coke can.

Once they sign up, people will be able to connect to the Links as they pass them on the street, and in some areas of the city, the units may be as dense as every 150 feet. Residents and businesses near stations may be able to replace their regular Internet connection with the public network (there’s no time limit or data cap, and each kiosk is supposed to have a range similar to regular Wi-Fi, reaching about 400 feet with at least broadband speeds). Some may find they’re able to lower their monthly wireless bills because they use less of their mobile data plan.