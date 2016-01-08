Three Pieces Of Job Interview Advice You Should Ignore

The interview is arguably the oldest and most persistent institution in the job search process. Even as other customs and admonitions–wear business attire, send a handwritten thank-you note afterward–fall by the wayside, the interview itself shows few signs of disappearing.

So it’s no wonder that there’s no shortage of popular advice about how to behave and what to do during job interviews–or that much of it is outdated or baseless. Here are three of the most common recommendations for candidates in a job interview that need to be retired, based on insights from modern psychology.

While we live in an age that worships “authenticity,” job interviews are a high-stakes situation, so you should adjust your behavior to the context. Most people know this intuitively but don’t always know how far to go. Which is why being told to just “be yourself” can backfire: It encourages us to do not as we “should” (that is, to act strategic), but as we feel (to act impulsively). To borrow a Freudianism, it means giving our superegos a break and being informal, spontaneous, and careless.

Sure, interviewers may tell you that they’re interested in your authentic you–and it isn’t wise to completely deceive them–but what they really mean is that they want you to come across as genuine and trustworthy. The challenge for candidates is to convey those traits tactfully, which (cynical though it may sound) means selectively.

What interviewers really want to see during an interview is your bright side–not an artificial one, just who you are when you’re at your best. Inevitably, that involves at least a little bit of staging. Think of a job interview like a first date: Don’t show all your flaws up front as you try to give an (otherwise) honest account of who you are.

We often mistake confidence for competence, but that doesn’t mean showing off. Walking the line between sounding self-assured and arrogant can be tricky. But if you really do believe deeply in your skills and talents, fake modesty. And when you’re a little uncertain of them, try sounding a bit more competent than you may actually believe yourself to be.