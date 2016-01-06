Why Hiring Comedians Is Great For Business

It was early 2015, and Ross Berger, SeatGeek’s director of customer experience, was looking to hire new team members. SeatGeek aggregates and sells tickets to events, so Berger needed smart, personable people to field phone calls from customers facing a ticket-related glitch of some kind. Berger sought resumes through the usual channels, and one day, a resume for a guy named Matt Levy turned up via Craigslist.

As Berger scanned the resume, Levy seemed right enough for the job. He had a bunch of service-work experience, mostly in restaurants–that was good. Levy had included a footnote on his hobbies, including some stand-up and improv comedy. Berger glanced over that without taking too much note.

Ross Berger, who runs “Community Happiness” at SeatGeek, thought that stand-up comics might make effective customer service reps. He was so right.

Then Berger got on the phone with Levy for a first-round interview. Berger immediately liked Levy. There was something buoyant about his demeanor. He paid attention to details. “He seemed to legitimately enjoy working with customers,” Berger recalls. Most of all, he was funny. Levy shared a story about working with a difficult customer at Luke’s Lobster, a New York restaurant. It was a joke, in the end, that had enabled Levy to turn the interaction around.

Berger brought Levy in for an in-person interview, and tossed one of his toughest interview challenges at him: to create a presentation on any topic in just 10 minutes. Levy came back with a little workshop about how to write a comedy sketch. The presentation itself was comedy. “He was just so happy,” recalls Berger. He could see that Levy could take any negative situation and manage to turn it into a positive one. He could “make fun come out of thin air,” recalls Berger, which is exactly what you want in a customer-experience rep.

Levy had a disarming air of goofiness on the phone with customers, who would often enter a conversation peeved, but leave it laughing.

Levy got the job, and excelled at it. “He had a natural connection to customers,” says Berger. Since Levy, as a stand-up, had the experience of being in front of a live event, he had a point of identification for SeatGeek customers, many of whom were about to sit down for one. Levy had a disarming air of goofiness on the phone with customers, who would often enter a conversation peeved, but leave it laughing.

When it came time to hire more customer service reps, the lesson was obvious: find more comedians.

So that’s exactly what Berger did. He began to reach out through unconventional sources, including Reddit and the online message boards of New York comedy schools like the Upright Citizens Brigade and the Peoples Improv Theater.