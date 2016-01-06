Can CloudMagic Turn Its Email App Into A Real Business?

For two years, CloudMagic has offered a slick set of email apps for iOS and Android devices. And for just as long, the company has been burning through cash. Aside from a brief flirtation with premium subscriptions earlier this year, CloudMagic hasn’t even tried to make money for much of its existence.

Given the recent history of third-party email clients, the 3 million people who’ve tried CloudMagic might have cause for concern. Last month, Dropbox announced that it was shuttering Mailbox, two years after buying the email app amid a wave of industry buzz. Google finally shut down Sparrow, an email app it acquired in 2012 and hadn’t been developing since. Microsoft, which bought Acompli in December 2014, has let the app live on under the Outlook brand name, but users could reasonably be suspicious about whether the product might change to suit broader corporate goals.

In other words, there’s not much proof that alternatives to the built-in iOS and Android mail apps can thrive, at least without selling out. But Nadhani and CloudMagic are going to try. Today’s launch of a $20 Mac app is just the beginning of CloudMagic’s effort to build a sustainable email app on its own terms.

CloudMagic, like Mailbox and Sparrow before it, is not an email provider. It’s merely a conduit to existing email services such as Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo Mail, and IMAP accounts, just like the default Mail apps on iOS and Android.

The difference lies in the design and features that CloudMagic and other email clients add to the core experience. With CloudMagic, users can remind themselves to respond to an email later, save messages to other productivity apps such as Evernote and Todoist, and easily share contacts with other team members. CloudMagic also indexes emails on its own servers, so it’s blazingly fast at pushing notifications, fetching new messages, and searching.

CloudMagic’s new Mac version

But no matter how good the alternatives are, users always have a free solution available, which means they’re reluctant to pay or tolerate advertising in a third-party email app. “It’s very hard to monetize something that’s a commodity, which is email apps, which is calendar apps,” Nadhani says.