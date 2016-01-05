Five New Habits That Will Make You More Organized In 2016

Getting organized is one of the most popular promises people make to themselves as they enter the New Year. But how can you keep your resolution instead of being part of the 92% of people who make them and fail?

Keep in mind that “a little better is a little better,” says Fay Wolf, author of New Order: A Decluttering Handbook for Creative Folks (And Everyone Else). “Small steps are more likely to stick than trying to do over everything,” she says.

Here are five things you can do to get organized and be more productive in 2016:

There are two schools of thought when it comes to the “right” way to get organized, and Wolf says neither is right nor wrong. “Sometimes it helps to start projects with what feels the easiest,” she says. “On the other hand, you can dig into the one that’s bothering you the most to feel that relief. No matter which you choose, start to dig through.”

Take a step but don’t worry about the step after that. Granular is better than grand.

Any space that’s not being used for its intended purpose is a hot spot to tackle. “I suggest going there before starting on storage places like a garage or attic,” says Wolf. “It’s about sorting the places you see and use every day.”

Anything that requires your attention should be found in your email inbox, your calendar, or your to-do list, says Wolf.

“This triangle becomes your trusted, look-no-further place for every current responsibility in your life,” she says. “While it can include things you’d like to get done, it absolutely must include all the things you have to get done.”