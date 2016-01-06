How Remote Workplaces Benefit Women

Around this time last year, Pew researchers asked more than 1,800 American adults, “What’s holding women back from top jobs?” The top three answers were the same for both business and political positions: That women are held to higher standards, that the country isn’t ready, and that family responsibilities don’t leave enough time.

advertisement

advertisement

Double standards of performance, public discomfort with women leaders–these are personal beliefs about gender and work, perceptions shaped by culture and society. They’re harmful and need changing. Remote work eliminates some of the obstacles that tend to throw women off the traditional leadership course. But the belief that family responsibilities hold women back from leadership roles is a material reality for many. Fortunately, the kinds of flexible and remote work made possible by technology are already offering some solutions. The Facts On The Ground It’s been estimated that 43% of working women quit their jobs when they have children. Even many of the best-credentialled businesswomen aren’t exempt from the pull of family responsibilities. Harvard Business School recently found that many of its female alumni are choosing more flexible jobs, slowing the pace of their careers, and declining promotions. By comparison, only 28% of men say that they’ve ever had to reduce their hours in order to care for a child or family member, according to a separate Pew survey.

advertisement

advertisement

Perhaps unsurprisingly, better work-life integration tops the list. As Kate Kendall, CEO and founder of the content and marketing talent marketplace CloudPeeps, tells me, “Distributed teams emphasize productivity, results, and output, rather than how many hours you were at a desk.” When couples start families, Kendall says, one person inevitably becomes the primary caregiver, and it’s usually the mother. Remote work eliminates some of the obstacles that tend to throw women off the traditional leadership course: inflexible schedules, long hours away from home, and long commutes. Pam O’Hara, CEO of Batchbook, a small-business CRM provider, goes one step further. “The flexibility of a virtual workplace can empower men and women to take an equal part in raising children, caring for elderly parents, or other life occurrences that have traditionally fallen to women to handle.” Gender equality, O’Hara contends, requires flexibility for everyone. A Focus On Results Some of the women I spoke to argued that their remote companies are more results-oriented than traditional ones. “Nontraditional work structures force organizations to measure employees on deliverables, not politics or likability, and that automatically levels the playing field for women,” says Debby Carreau, CEO and founder of Inspired HR, a human capital solutions provider.

advertisement

Rather than paying attention to intangibles like “toughness”–something that nearly 10% of respondents in last year’s Pew survey saw as an obstacle for women–remote companies focus on what women actually get done. The flexibility of a virtual workplace can empower men and women to take an equal part in raising children. Shelly Spiegel, CEO and chief creative officer at Fire Engine Red, a marketing, technology, and data solutions company, adds that her company “places a huge priority on getting work done. Productivity is paramount.” Of course, these are the anecdotal experiences of the women who choose to live them daily. And closing the gender gap in leadership is a complex undertaking; remote work is just one possible solution. But it can be a powerful one. Most of the people Pew surveyed see women and men as equally capable leaders, viewing women indistinguishable from men on traits like intelligence and innovation, and stronger in compassion and organization. Those attitudes are promising weapons against other biases, and remote organizations may be better positioned than others to deploy them. The real proof, of course, will be in which of tomorrow’s companies have both the most women at the top and the most impressive bottom lines. Those two challenges are best tackled together–and today. Sara Sutton Fell is the CEO and founder of FlexJobs, and founder of Remote.co and the 1 Million for Work Flexibility initiative.

advertisement