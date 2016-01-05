Should We Teach Kids To Monetize Their Passions?

Every parent wants their kids to eventually become responsible, independent people. In an effort in that vein, I’ve recently started giving my eldest two boys (ages 6 and 9) an allowance for doing a few house chores.

The experiment has been moderately successful, but I’m planning to scrap it.

Instead, I’m considering a different approach–one that encourages my kids to learn how to monetize what they love to do. That notion might rub some parents the wrong way (and to be fair, it might not go as planned; it, too, is an experiment), but the idea, at any rate, is to help prepare my boys for the new world of work–where an entrepreneurial mind-set is arguably becoming more important than it’s ever been.

The instigator of this parenting about-face is Cameron Herold, the entrepreneur who’s probably best known for growing his company 1-800-GOT-JUNK? from $2 million to $106 million in revenue in just six years.

In his TED Talk on raising entrepreneurial kids, Cameron shares his own story of returning wire hangers to the dry cleaner for cash when he was 7 years old. Forbidden by his parents from having “a job” at such a young age, he learned to find money-making opportunities wherever he could. As a father, he’s found ways to prod his own two children to do the same.

As Cameron sees it, “Allowances teach kids the wrong habits. Allowances, by nature, are teaching kids to think about a job.” By contrast, he explains, “An entrepreneur doesn’t expect a regular paycheck.”

Instead, Cameron encourages his kids to walk around the house and yard and look for stuff that they think needs to get done. The idea is to teach them to find opportunities and then negotiate fair compensation for meeting those needs.