Remember Motorhead’s Lemmy With A Look At His Short Advertising Career

Back in 2010, Motorhead re-recorded its classic song “Ace of Spades,” slowing the rapid fire rock song down to a bluesy acoustic pace. It’s nothing out of the ordinary to create a different take on a 30-year-old tune, but what made this one different was the fact the iconic English metal band did it for a beer commercial.

Lemmy and the band were enlisted by Kronenbourg 1664 and agency BBH London to be part of the Heineken-owned brand’s “Slow The Pace” campaign–which included the classic ska band Madness–to which Lemmy apparently admitted to doing just for the money.

Lemmy Kilmister, bassist and singer of Motorhead, circa 1978. Photo: Fin Costello, Redferns, Getty Images

The legendary frontman died on December 28 after being diagnosed with cancer. Over 22 albums and 40 years, Lemmy was the embodiment of rock n’ roll. Hard living, uncompromising, and real. But he was also a pretty great pitchman.

