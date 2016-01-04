5 Ways Health Care Will Be Transformed In 2016

2015 proved to be an exciting, albeit tumultuous year for the health sector. Doctors adopted new digital technologies with mixed success, , millions more people gained some form of health insurance, and scientists developed more precise ways to treat disease using breakthrough gene-editing techniques.

Fast Company reached out to more than two dozen health experts for their suggestions of how health care will be transformed in 2016, particularly for patients and doctors. Here are their top five predictions:

Hank Greely, Director, Center for Law and the Biosciences at Stanford University, expects to see the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, approve its first human gene therapy in the coming year (perhaps). “That’s a pretty big deal,” he said. “People have been working on this for 35 years.”

And that’s not the only reason scientists are excited about gene-editing. In recent years, a breakthrough technique called Crispr-Cas9 looks set to make it easier and cheaper to edit the human genome. Greely expects to see clinical uses of gene therapy hit the market in the next five years, with an initial focus on treating eye disease and blood diseases.

Most of us like to think of our doctors as super humans who don’t feel tired, anxious and unable to cope. But a report published earlier this year found that 46 percent of all physicians had experienced burnout, a substantial increase from 2013. What’s driving this trend? For starters, doctors are still perpetually sleep deprived and overworked. Salaries haven’t kept pace with expectations, particularly for primary care doctors, and they spend too little time with patients (the average is eight minutes)

And technology isn’t helping: In many cases, doctors are spending more time inputting fields on poorly-designed, unwieldy electronic medical records than talking to a patient. Bob Wachter, interim chairman of the Department of Medicine at UCSF, hopes that this issue will come to a head in 2016, likely with hospitals and providers demanding more from their medical record vendors or opting for a more modern alternative. Other experts, like former White House CTO Aneesh Chopra, believe we’ll see startups developing physician-facing apps on top of the medical records, which might be able to take on some of the heavy lifting so physicians’ time is freed up.

The best-known Silicon Valley wearables companies are focused on wellness, whether that involves nudging people to walk more frequently or sleep for longer. But a new generation of wearable technologies are taking a different tack by seeking regularly approval.