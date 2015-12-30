Yikes—Does My Startup Need To Become A Tech Company, After All?

From late spring to early summer, during the first days of my involvement with meal kit startup Purple Carrot, we fielded many questions about our “tech side.” These came primarily from a few influential Silicon Valley VCs who would directly ask questions like, “How are you using technology to make your startup more defensible?”

Being a newcomer to the company–and a startup world outsider to boot–I didn’t feel comfortable asking (perhaps as a challenge to their question) who in the world of food startups is really using technology innovatively or explaining that when I think of truly innovative technology, I think of 20th century revolutions like antibiotics or computers.

I suppose it depends how you define “technology,” but my usual reply was that Purple Carrot is a food company. This doesn’t mean that we don’t use technology, obviously, but using technology doesn’t make you a tech company any more than publishing a hard copy of a magazine makes Fast Company a printing company. Nevertheless, the question confounded us until some equally savvy and influential people reassured us that we did not need to (nor were we likely to) invent anything technological.

That was a relief. But although I still spend most of my time at work thinking about food and other very down-to-earth things, our marketing strategy is making me wish I were a software developer—or at least could find the right ones.

Right now, our food is an extension of my taste and that of a couple key members of my team. We develop recipes based on our experience, and the meals Purple Carrot ships are essentially what we like, think is appealing, and guess our customers will appreciate and find not too challenging to make. I can see, though, that the day is fast approaching when we’ll be spending a good deal of time, energy, and money on the technological aspects of marketing, at least in the data-collection and identity-defining aspects of that ill-defined term.

Sales appears to be something we can manage with existing techniques and strategies; the main challenge of customer acquisition is lowering the cost of our product without sacrificing our quality or our values. But in almost every business that’s even remotely akin to ours—from supermarkets to magazines to online retailers—it’s customer retention that really matters, and for that we’re going to need to know our not only our current but our future customers.

This will take sophisticated data collection and analysis, and I’m not sure anyone has packaged what we actually need here (email me if I’m wrong please), because the notion of a mission-driven, for-profit meal kit company is a relatively new one. (Even if you allow that the mission can be defined as simply as “get people to cook more at home,” the notion is only a few years old.) We’ll know if we’re connecting with our customers, of course, by analyzing user churn and our staying power. But we won’t know whether we’re maximizing those relationships, marketing to the right new customers, and generally being the best company we can be for them without making a series of data-driven judgments about how to best make those connections.