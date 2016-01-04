advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

CES 2016: Live Updates

CES 2016: Live Updates
Show attendees check out the new Samsung 2016 SUHD TVs, which feature with Quantum dot display and bezel-less curved design, at CES 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 6, 2016. [Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images]
By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

If Christmas wasn’t enough to stoke gadget geeks’ fires, the first week of the year brings even more good cheer in the form of the annual CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, in Las Vegas.

A true bacchanal of all things electronic, this year’s show is expected to attract around 150,000 people and focus on things like autonomous cars, the Internet of Things, wearable gadgets, virtual reality, and much more.

Fast Company’s Daniel Terdiman will be in Vegas all week, posting here whenever something catches his attention. Stay tuned for information from the massive show—as well as from drone rodeos, VR fests, and so much more.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life