CES 2016: Live Updates

If Christmas wasn’t enough to stoke gadget geeks’ fires, the first week of the year brings even more good cheer in the form of the annual CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, in Las Vegas.

A true bacchanal of all things electronic, this year’s show is expected to attract around 150,000 people and focus on things like autonomous cars, the Internet of Things, wearable gadgets, virtual reality, and much more.

Fast Company’s Daniel Terdiman will be in Vegas all week, posting here whenever something catches his attention. Stay tuned for information from the massive show—as well as from drone rodeos, VR fests, and so much more.