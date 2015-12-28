Believe Again With This Epic 21-Minute Featurette On “The X-Files” Return

Gather ’round children, and listen to a story about the olden days. There once was a thing called DVDs for not only watching movies and TV shows, but also a selection of bonus features like director commentaries and behind-the-scenes action that gave us a glimpse at how the entertainment sausage was made. Thanks to streaming these little extras have lost their traditional place, but now Fox has gone throwback for fans of The X-Files with an epic new behind-the-scenes teaser marking the the iconic series’ upcoming return.