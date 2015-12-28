Mark Zuckerberg Defends Facebook Against Free Basics’ Critics

Today, Mark Zuckerberg published a lengthy opinion article in The Times Of India defending his attempt to connect millions of people to the Internet via a suite of Facebook-approved apps. It’s called Free Basics, and the service lets people with feature phones and other devices access online services without paying data charges.

The program has faced vocal criticism in India and elsewhere from net neutrality activists who fear that Facebook is creating a walled garden that will limit and control who gets to see what on the Internet.

You can’t just surf over to anyplace on the web with Free Basics. Which raises the question: Is Free Basics an altruistic effort to connect the world’s financially strapped people to information and opportunities, or a neocolonial race to capitalize on those markets?

Indian regulators recently asked one of the country’s largest telecom providers, Reliance Communications, to cut off access to Free Basics until it has been evaluated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority and deemed legal (or not). And a rebuttal editorial also published in The Times of India questions why Facebook opted for a suite of apps instead of access to the open web.

Facebook says it built Free Basics as a closed service because it’s able to control the amount of data that gets transmitted—that keeps the costs down, which is good for Facebook since it has to get local telecom companies to provide access (the theory being that Free Basics and its marketing leads to full-Internet contracts for those carriers).

And Zuckerberg argues that the value of Free Basics goes far beyond simply sending Facebook messages. Zuckerberg compares Internet access to health care, education, and libraries, and repeats a claim Facebook has made before—based on Facebook-commissioned Deloitte research—that “for 10 people connected to the internet, roughly one is lifted out of poverty.”

In the article, he says that, “Research shows that the biggest barriers to connecting people are affordability and awareness of the internet. Many people can’t afford to start using the internet. But even if they could, they don’t necessarily know how it can change their lives.” He adds the claim that “half the people who use Free Basics to go online for the first time pay to access the full internet within 30 days.”