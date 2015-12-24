These 3 Entrepreneurs Started Companies To Help Their Grandparents

Ruth, a retired schoolteacher who suffered from dementia, was preyed upon by telemarketers and salespeople in the last decade of her life. Stinchcombe inherited the job of calling up her grandmother’s banks to try to retrieve some of the funds. After several years of this, Stinchcombe, a San Francisco-based serial entrepreneur, decided to set up a credit card company of his own, one geared toward senior citizens’s needs, called True Link Financial.

Kai Stinchcombe and his grandmother Ruth

With the spirit of giving upon us, Fast Company caught up with Stinchcombe and two other entrepreneurs who started companies to help their grandparents. These entrepreneurs are proving that Silicon Valley is starting to wake up to the needs of the aging population, rather than just helping millennials score dates or hail a cab.

Stinchcombe’s True Link Financial produces a debit card targeted at the elderly. It includes a variety of safety precautions, like letting caregivers put limits on spending at stores like QVC or Target. It also sends alerts to family members via SMS or email when suspicious or unusual spending occurs.

“My grandmother once wired thousands of dollars to someone posing as her sister, and donated to weird organizations that were sending her confusing letters,” Stinchcombe recalls. AARP estimates that older adults lose some $3 billion each year due to this kind of financial fraud.

Stinchcombe’s company recently raised $3.4 million from a group of investors that the company describes as “less youth-centric.” With the funding, True Link is considering protecting other types of assets for older populations, such as credit scores.

Marcie Rogo’s entrepreneurial journey began when she was a kid. After both of her grandmothers were widowed, Rogo watched them become lonely and depressed. One of Rogo’s grandmothers became isolated from many of her friends, who tended to socialize in groups with their partners. “That generation really is a couple’s world, and so she felt like she had no one to do things with,” Rogo says.